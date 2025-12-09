HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pulisic stars as Milan fightback and go top

December 09, 2025 09:14 IST

IMAGE: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their third goal against Torino in their Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy on Monday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score twice as they fought back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory at Torino on Monday that lifted them to the top of Serie A.

The win put Milan level on 31 points with Napoli after 14 games, with Inter Milan third on 30.

Milan manager Max Allegri watched from the stands as he served a touchline ban for protesting a refereeing decision during their 1-0 victory over Lazio last month.

Nikola Vlasic put Torino ahead after 10 minutes with a penalty after Fikayo Tomori handled. Although goalkeeper Mike Maignan got a hand to the spot kick he could not keep it out. Seven minutes later Duvan Zapata doubled the hosts' lead.

 

Adrien Rabiot pulled one back after 24 minutes with a strike into the top corner from nearly 30 metres. However, as Milan tried to build momentum, striker Rafael Leao pulled up injured and limped off just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors kept up the pressure in the second half and after a series of chances Pulisic equalised, turning home a low cross from close range in the 67th, seconds after coming on.

The American had been held in reserve due to flu symptoms, assistant coach Marco Landucci said before the match.

Pulisic completed the turnaround 10 minutes later, volleying in another cross inside the box to silence the home crowd.

Milan controlled the rest of the game and Pulisic almost claimed a hat-trick but there was an offside in the build-up.

 

Source: REUTERS
