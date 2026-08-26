Puligilla And Sherif Aim For Glory At Rally Del Paraguay WRC3 Event

Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are set to compete in the WRC3 category at Rally del Paraguay, building on their historic WRC podium finish and recent win in Rwanda.

Key Points Indian rally duo Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif will compete in the WRC3 category at Rally del Paraguay.

The team recently won the ARC3 class at the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally and will also compete in the next WRC round in Chile.

Puligilla, the reigning 2025 Indian National Rally Champion, highlighted the precision required for Paraguay's high-speed, changing-grip stages.

Puligilla and Sherif made history in November 2025 by securing India's first WRC podium, finishing second in WRC3 at Rally Saudi Arabia.

Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif will compete in the WRC3 category at Rally del Paraguay, the 11th round of the FIA World Rally Championship, from August 27 to 30.

The Team Duran Racing duo, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by MRU Motorsport, head into the event after winning the ARC3 class at last month's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally. They will also compete in the next WRC round in Chile.

Puligilla On Paraguay's Unique Challenges

The rally features 22 red-gravel special stages covering 357.64 km. Puligilla, the reigning 2025 Indian National Rally Champion in the 3T class, said the high-speed stages and changing grip would demand precision.

"What makes Paraguay unique is the combination of high-speed stages, changing grip and very tight margins. We have to be precise with our braking and lines," Puligilla said.

Puligilla and Sherif, an eight-time national rally co-driver champion, had created history at Rally Saudi Arabia in November 2025 by finishing second in WRC3, becoming the first Indian driver-co-driver combination to secure a WRC podium.