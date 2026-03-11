Indian Duo Puligilla and Sherif Target WRC3 Podium at Safari Rally Kenya

Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are poised to tackle the challenging WRC Safari Rally Kenya, aiming to secure a coveted podium finish in the WRC3 category and build on their previous success.

Photograph: FIA African Rally Championship/Instagram

Ace Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are gearing up for their toughest challenge as they aim to repeat their WRC3 podium finish in the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the iconic WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026.

The celebrated duo, who secured a podium in their class at the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia last November, will tackle the rough terrains around Naivasha for a third consecutive time when the demanding African event runs from March 12 to 15.

Fresh from his victory at the Nashik rally that secured him the 3T class National championship title, Hyderabad's Puligilla will compete in the WRC3 category driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared and serviced by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi.

Seasoned navigator from Kasargod, Sherif, who has over 33 years of rally experience, will handle pace notes for the Indian driver. The pair made history in 2025 by becoming the first Indian duo to score a podium finish in any WRC class when it finished second in WRC3 at Rally Saudi Arabia.

Facing the Challenges of the Safari Rally

Having experienced the unforgiving African terrain last year, Puligilla and Sherif return with valuable knowledge and a clear objective, to conquer the fesh-fesh dust, massive rocks, and unpredictable wildlife crossings that make Safari Rally one of the toughest in the world.

"The Safari is the ultimate test of man and machine. Starting the Safari again is a proud moment for us. Our previous experience has taught us the importance of patience and survival. We have a fantastic car in the Ford Fiesta Rally3 and the local expertise of Africa Eco Sports in Nairobi gives us a strong advantage," Puligilla said.

Sherif added: "The roads here are extremely rough and can change after every pass, so the pace notes must be precise. My job is to keep Naveen (Puligilla) informed and safe, especially through the notorious sections. We have prepared extensively, and the forecast of heavy rain could change everything. It could make an already brutal rally even more spectacular."

The Rally Details

The rally, headquartered around Lake Naivasha, features 20 Special Stages covering a competitive distance of 338.34km within a total rally distance of 1,205.46km.

The forecast of heavy rainfall may turn the typically dusty and rocky stages into slippery, muddy, and deeply rutted tracks reminiscent of the legendary Safari rallies of the 1970s.