Pukhraj Singh Gill In Strong Position At ADT Players Championship

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill is in contention for his maiden Asian Development Tour title after leading the ADT Players Championship in Kuala Lumpur with a superb display of golf.

Key Points Pukhraj Singh Gill leads the ADT Players Championship after a strong performance.

Gill holds the 36-hole clubhouse lead at 11-under-par 133.

Thai rookie Thanawin Lee is one shot behind Gill.

Teenaged Kartik Singh is also in the Top-10 at Tied-7th.

India's Pukhraj Singh Gill endured a marathon 25-hole day but produced superb golf to emerge as a strong contender for his maiden Asian Development Tour (ADT) title at the ADT Players Championship here on Thursday.

After finishing seven holes from the first round, the 29-year-old, who won the Order of Merit on the IGPL Tour in India, is holding the 36-hole clubhouse lead at 11-under-par 133.

Gill's Performance and Round Details

Resuming his first round, he moved from 4-under to 6-under as the co-leader of the first round, which was cut short by Wednesday's two and a half hour thunderstorm delay.

The weather held better on Thursday, but play was still suspended for close to an hour from 4.07pm due to the threat of lightning.

Forty-four players, including first round co-leader Alfred Sitohang of Indonesia, will return to complete their second rounds Friday morning before the cut to the top 50 and ties is made.

Key Competitors and Standings

After an opening six-under-par 66 at Saujana's highly-rated Palm Course, Gill picked up where he left off and carded a second round 67 with seven birdies against two bogeys. He lies one shot ahead of Thai rookie Thanawin Lee, who signed in a pair of 67s.

Also lying in Top-10 is teenaged Kartik Singh, who after 5-under first round is 1-over through 12 holes in the second and Tied-7th.

Other Indian Golfers' Performances

Khalin (71 and 1-under through nine) is 2-under and T-21st. Aman Raj (72 and 1-over through 9) is T-52 and on the cut line at 1-over, while Aryan Roopa Anand, who recently won on the IGPL, will miss the cut after 74-75 and so will Varun Parikh (77-73).