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Pukhraj Gill's Path To Asian Tour Card Brightens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 30, 2026 11:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill is on the verge of securing an Asian Tour card for 2027 after a strong performance at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament, placing him ninth in the ADT Order of Merit.

Key Points

  • Pukhraj Singh Gill finished tied-19th at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament, boosting his Asian Tour card prospects.
  • Gill is currently ninth in the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit with one event left.
  • The top 10 players in the ADT Order of Merit at season's end will earn Asian Tour cards for 2027.
  • Indonesia's Kevin Akbar won the tournament, becoming the first Indonesian champion.
  • Other Indian golfers, including Khalin Joshi, Aman Raj, and Kartik Singh, also participated.
Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill moved a step closer to securing an Asian Tour card for 2027 after finishing tied-19th in the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) here on Sunday. Gill, the IGPL Tour's Order of Merit winner, is now ninth in the ADT Order of Merit with just one event remaining in November.

Gill's Path To Asian Tour Qualification

The top 10 at the end of the season
will earn Asian Tour cards for next year. A year ago, another IGPL star, Karandeep Kochhar, took the same route and is now playing on the Asian Tour.Gill carded rounds of 70, 66, 68 and 69 for a 15-under total in the event, which was won by Indonesia's Kevin Akbar.Another Indian, Khalin Joshi, finished tied-10th after rounds of 66, 68, 69 and 67. Aman Raj (67-69-70-73) was tied-37th, while Kartik Singh (72-70-66-69) finished tied-32nd. N Arjun Prasad and Saarthak Chibber missed the cut.Akbar capitalised on home advantage and strong local support to become the first Indonesian to win the tournament. The 28-year-old closed with a superb nine-under 63 to finish at 25-under and win by two strokes over Singapore's James Leow and Malaysia's Khavish Varadan. Defending champion Matt Killen of England signed off with a 67 to finish tied-fourth alongside overnight leader Han, who carded a 68.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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