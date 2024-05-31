News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pugalist Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics

Pugalist Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nishant Dev is the first Indian male boxer to book a berth for the Paris Games 

IMAGE: Nishant Dev is the first Indian male boxer to book a berth for the Paris Games. Photograph: BFI/X

Nishant Dev (71kg) became the first Indian male pugilist to secure a Paris Games quota when he reached the semi-finals of the Boxing Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday.

The world championships bronze medalist, who had narrowly missed on an Olympic berth in the previous qualifiers, earned the quota after defeating Vasile Cebotari of Moldova 5-0 in the quarter-final which was a battle of the southpaws.

 

It is India's fourth quota place with women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preet Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) having already secured their passage to Paris.

The 71kg weight class had five quotas on offer.

Dev, who has been dominant all tournament, was off to a flyer, landing sharp, accurate punches. The Indian was more composed and used his punches judiciously.

In the second round, Cebotari landed a couple of blows and Dev looked a bit out of breath but the Indian continued to hit accurate shots.

In the last three minutes, both boxers looked spent but Dev continued to land punches at will. Cebotari earned a point deduction for his punch to Dev when the Indian was down on the canvas.

Earlier, India's quest for booking a quota in the women's 60kg ended with Ankushita Boro 2-3 defeat against Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old Boro fought hard but her Swedish opponent, a former European Games bronze medallist, dug into her reservoir of experience to pip the Indian.

Boro, a former youth world champion, was slow off the blocks, but managed to adapt toward the end of the first round, using straight jabs effectively. It was enough to convinced one judge.

Down 1-4, Boro made a blistering start, using the combination of left jab and right cross. The Indian was electric and the 28-year Alexiusson was unable to keep up.

The two entered the third round on equal footing and Boro was able to make early gains but Alexiusson ended the bout stronger taking the split decision win.

Later in the day, Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) and Amit Panghal (51kg) will be in action.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
'I think India has taken a risk...'
'I think India has taken a risk...'
India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions
India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions
Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri rally to enter semis
Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri rally to enter semis
100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to India
100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to India
Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke
Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke
India will have to wait 2 yrs for S&P's rating upgrade
India will have to wait 2 yrs for S&P's rating upgrade

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing

BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances