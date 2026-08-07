PT Usha hails RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'inspiring' talk with Gen Z

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha lauded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'inspirational' address at the IIMUN event, where he advocated for dialogue with protesting youth and acknowledged their genuine grievances, urging against branding them 'anti-national'.

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha at the India's International Movement to Unite Nations event in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points IOA President PT Usha described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at the IIMUN event as 'inspirational' and appreciated his thoughtful responses.

Mohan Bhagwat stated that the grievances of student protesters are genuine and that young protesters should not be branded 'anti-national'.

Bhagwat emphasised the need for dialogue and a 'sense of belonging' when engaging with the next generation of youth.

He validated the need for improvements in Indian education and framed protest as a legitimate democratic tool when other channels fail.

Bhagwat noted a generational shift, with today's youth (Gen Z and Gen Alpha) questioning authority and seeking logical answers, unlike previous generations.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) event, describing it as inspirational. She said Bhagwat's interaction was impressive and appreciated the thoughtful responses he gave during the session. "His talk was inspirational, and it was an amazing one. He gave very good answers," Usha told ANI.

Bhagwat's Stance on Youth Protests

Bhagwat said that the grievances of the student protesters are genuine and pushed back against any efforts to brand young protesters as 'anti-national', stating that the country's youth deserve dialogue, as they are the next generation. Addressing an event in Mumbai, Mohan Bhagwat said, "I'm saying, if Gen Z is protesting, they're not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation. With this sense of belonging, along with dialogue, I said a sense of belonging is needed. A relationship is needed. That is our relationship. Its recognition is needed."

Validating Grievances and Democratic Tools

Bhagwat validated the grievances relayed by the protestors. "Whatever has happened, the grievance is genuine. There is a lot that needs to be done in Indian education; since it's not happening, it's being talked about." He framed the protest itself as a legitimate democratic tool when other channels fail. "Protest is also a form of dialogue. We are sitting here and talking; if things are understood this way, it's fine. Otherwise, there will be a debate between us. If you are in some difficulty, or I am in some difficulty, and it is in your hands or my hands to resolve it, and it's not happening, then I will shout," he said.

Generational Shift in Engagement

Bhagwat contrasted today's youth with his own generation, saying the shift toward questioning authority is a different way of engaging with the world. "When we were at the age of Gen Z, the nature of our generation was such that we would accept what the elders said. We wouldn't question. Now Gen Z and Gen Alpha ask questions; they want logical answers," he said.