PT Usha Congratulates Vithya Ramraj: 'Records are meant to be broken'

Vithya Ramraj broke PT Usha's 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles at the Asian Games on Monday, prompting a gracious message from the Indian track legend.

IMAGE: Indian Railways' Vithya Ramraj won the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 400m Hurdles at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Railways/X

Key Points Vithya Ramraj broke P T Usha's 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games.

Ramraj clocked a personal best of 54.75 seconds, surpassing Usha's 1984 Los Angeles Olympics mark of 55.42 seconds.

P T Usha expressed immense pride, stating that records are meant to be broken and serve as an inspiration for the next generation.

Ramraj's performance also secured her a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Usha emphasised that the greatest legacy of a record is its power to inspire athletes to surpass existing milestones.

The legendary P T Usha on Monday congratulated Vithya Ramraj on breaking her 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles, saying the greatest legacy of a record is not how long it stands but how it inspires the next generation to go beyond it.

Ramraj's Historic Achievement

Ramraj clocked a personal best 54.75 seconds to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, bettering Usha's national mark of 55.42 seconds which had stood since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Records are meant to be broken, and there is no greater reward for an athlete than to see the next generation go beyond the boundaries we once set," Usha said in a statement. "Vithya Ramraj breaking my 43-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles is an incredibly special moment for me," she added.

Inspiration for Future Generations

Usha, one of India's greatest track and field athletes, said records should ultimately serve as inspiration for those who follow. "As athletes, we compete to challenge ourselves, to push limits and, ultimately, to leave the sport better than we found it. When a young athlete comes along and surpasses a milestone that has stood for decades, it is a moment of pride - not just for the athlete, but for the sport itself," she said.

"The greatest legacy of a record is not how long it stands, but how it inspires the next athlete to dream of going beyond it," Usha added.

Asian Games Podium Finish

Ramraj's 54.75-second effort also earned her a place on the Asian Games podium, with Mariam Kareem of the UAE winning gold in 54.31 seconds and Adelina Zems of Kazakhstan taking silver in 54.58 seconds.