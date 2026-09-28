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Vithya Ramraj Shatters P T Usha's Historic 400m Hurdles Record At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 18:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj has made history by breaking legendary P T Usha's 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles, securing a bronze medal at the Asian Games and inspiring a new generation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Vithya Ramraj shattered P T Usha's 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles.
  • Ramraj achieved a personal best of 54.75 seconds, securing a bronze medal at the Asian Games.
  • P T Usha expressed immense pride, highlighting that records serve to inspire future generations of athletes.
  • Usha's previous record of 55.42 seconds had stood since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • Ramraj's performance placed her behind Mariam Kareem (UAE, gold) and Adelina Zems (Kazakhstan, silver).

The legendary P T Usha on Monday congratulated Vithya Ramraj on breaking her 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles, saying the greatest legacy of a record is not how long it stands but how it inspires the next generation to go beyond it.

A Historic Achievement

Ramraj clocked a personal best 54.75 seconds to win the bronze medal at the Asian Games here, bettering Usha's national mark of 55.42 seconds which had stood since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

 

"Records are meant to be broken, and there is no greater reward for an athlete than to see the next generation go beyond the boundaries we once set," Usha said in a statement.

"Vithya Ramraj breaking my 43-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles is an incredibly special moment for me," she added.

Usha's Inspiring Words

Usha, one of India's greatest track and field athletes, said records should ultimately serve as inspiration for those who follow.

"As athletes, we compete to challenge ourselves, to push limits and, ultimately, to leave the sport better than we found it. When a young athlete comes along and surpasses a milestone that has stood for decades, it is a moment of pride - not just for the athlete, but for the sport itself," she said.

"The greatest legacy of a record is not how long it stands, but how it inspires the next athlete to dream of going beyond it," Usha added.

Ramraj's 54.75-second effort also earned her a place on the Asian Games podium, with Mariam Kareem of the UAE winning gold in 54.31 seconds and Adelina Zems of Kazakhstan taking silver in 54.58 seconds.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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