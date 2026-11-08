PT Usha Alleges Code Violation In IOA SOM Elections

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has lodged a formal complaint against former archer Dola Banerjee, alleging a breach of the Model Code of Conduct through a WhatsApp message soliciting votes for the upcoming Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IOA President PT Usha lodged a complaint against former archer Dola Banerjee for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Banerjee allegedly circulated a WhatsApp message soliciting votes for the 'New Bharat Panel' in Monday's Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections.

Usha cited Clause 1.9 of the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits candidate promotion through new media or social networks.

The complaint urges election authorities to investigate the communication and take appropriate action before voting commences on November 9.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has lodged a complaint with the Electoral Officer alleging that former archer Dola Banerjee violated the Model Code of Conduct by circulating a WhatsApp message soliciting votes for a panel of four candidates in Monday's Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections.

In her complaint, Usha objected to a WhatsApp message circulated through an account bearing Banerjee's name, seeking support for the 'New Bharat Panel' and specifically asking voters to elect four named candidates, along with their ballot serial numbers and roll numbers.

Allegations Of Code Of Conduct Breach

Usha cited Clause 1.9 of the Model Code of Conduct, issued on October 30, which states that the promotion of a candidate shall exclude any form of publicity, including the use of new media or social networks.

She contended that the circulation of the message amounted to targeted solicitation of votes through social media and appeared to fall within the ambit of the clause.

The complaint also referred to Clauses 1.2 and 1.3, which require candidates to conduct their campaigns fairly, with dignity and moderation, and show due respect to other candidates.

Urgent Intervention Sought Before Voting

Usha has urged the election authorities to examine the communication, establish the circumstances under which it was created and circulated, and seek an explanation from the concerned persons.

She has also sought appropriate action under the applicable election rules if a violation is established, besides directions to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

With polling scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm on November 9, Usha has sought urgent intervention and a decision before the commencement of voting.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp message and a copy of the Model Code of Conduct were enclosed with the complaint.