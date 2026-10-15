PT Usha Advocates For Robust Sporting Ecosystem

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha champions a robust, athlete-centric sporting ecosystem, advocating for strong federations, dedicated coaches, and quality infrastructure to foster sporting excellence and inspire future generations.

Photograph: P T Usha/Instagram

Key Points Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Thursday advocated for a stronger, athlete-centric sporting ecosystem, stressing the need for robust federations, committed coaches, and quality infrastructure.

Usha presented trophies to Asian Games gold medallists Sujeet Kalkal (wrestling) and Kumkum Mohod (archery), praising their consistency and resilience.

She emphasised that India's international sporting ambitions require institutions that prioritise athletes, respect merit, and offer fair opportunities.

Usha cautioned athletes against complacency after success and urged them to view setbacks as learning opportunities.

The IOA president highlighted that athletes carry the hopes of millions and called for a sporting culture built on integrity and equal opportunity, measuring progress by opportunities created, not just medals.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Thursday called for a stronger, athlete-centric sporting ecosystem, stressing that sporting excellence cannot happen in isolation and requires robust federations, committed coaches, quality infrastructure, and effective sports science support.

Addressing a ceremony honouring India's achievers at the recently concluded Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Usha presented the Raja Randhir Singh and Jaspal Rana Trophies to gold medallists Sujeet Kalkal (wrestling) and Kumkum Mohod (archery), respectively.

India's international sporting ambitions, she said, must be backed by institutions that prioritise athletes, respect merit, and provide every sportsperson a fair opportunity to excel.

Prioritising Athletes For Success

"Sporting excellence does not happen in isolation. It requires strong federations, committed coaches, effective sports science, quality facilities, and institutions that place athletes at the centre of every decision," Usha said.

"As President of the Indian Olympic Association, I believe our responsibility is clear: To create an environment in which athletes can focus on performance, compete with confidence, and know that their interests and rights will always matter."

Celebrating Asian Games Gold Medallists

Kalkal fought back from a 9-2 deficit to beat Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the 65kg wrestling final after stunning Paris 2024 Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semifinals. Teenager Mohod, a recurve archer from Amravati, Maharashtra, became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games.

Nurturing Talent And Inspiring Generations

Usha stressed that sustained success required more than individual brilliance, urging athletes and administrators to focus on building a system that nurtures talent and enables sportspersons to perform at their best.

The former track-and-field star also cautioned athletes against becoming complacent after success, urging them to treat setbacks as learning opportunities.

"Success should give you confidence, not complacency. Setbacks should give you lessons, not limits," she said.

Congratulating the trophy recipients, Usha praised their consistency, resilience, and ability to deliver under pressure, expressing hope that their achievements would inspire the next generation.

"Consistency, resilience, and the ability to deliver when the pressure is greatest. To the recipients of these trophies, my heartfelt congratulations. You have set a benchmark for excellence, and I hope your achievements inspire the next generation of Indian athletes," she said.

Usha also highlighted the responsibility athletes carry as representatives of the country, saying their achievements inspire millions and strengthen India's sporting aspirations.

"And remember, you do not carry the Indian flag on to the podium alone. You carry the hopes of millions who see in you the possibility of a stronger, more confident India," she said.

Calling for a sporting culture built on integrity and equal opportunity, Usha said India's progress should be measured not just by medals but also by the opportunities it creates for aspiring athletes.

"Let us ensure that India's future in sports is defined not only by the number of medals we win, but also by the values we uphold and the opportunities we create," she said.

"The true message of a sporting nation is not just how high champions rise, but how many young people it helps rise with them," Usha added.