PT Usha's son Vignesh gets engaged!

IMAGE: PT Usha and husband Vengalil Sreenivasan with Vignesh and Krishna. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PT Usha/X

Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha's son Dr Vignesh Ujjwal got engaged to Krishna in a vibrant yet private ceremony on Saturday.

Usha shared the pictures from the event through her X handle with a caption that read, "Happy to announce the engagement of my beloved Son Dr. Vignesh Ujjwal to Krishna. May God bless them in abundance with happiness and love."

After completing his MBBS degree in 2017, the 32-year-old Vignesh did diploma in sports medicine offered by the International Olympic Committee.

Usha, who retired from her 24-year-long sports career 2000, switched to coaching and opened the ‘Usha School of Athletics’ sporting academy in Kozhikode, Kerala, to groom youngsters.

In December 2022, she was elected as the president of the IOA in an election where she ran unopposed. She also became the first woman to be elected president of the IOA.