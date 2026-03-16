PSPB and RBI Set Up Title Clash at Table Tennis Nationals

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Reserve Bank of India are set to battle for the title at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships after dominant semifinal performances.

Key Points PSPB women's team secured a 3-0 victory against Uttar Pradesh, paving their way to the National Table Tennis Championships final.

RBI Sports Board overcame a strong challenge from Karnataka, setting up a final showdown against PSPB.

Key players like Syndrela Das, Diya Chitale, and Ayhika Mukherjee delivered crucial wins for their respective teams.

Uttar Pradesh women's team made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time, showcasing their improved performance.

RSPB, Telangana, West Bengal, and PSPB have advanced to the semifinals in the men's section of the championships.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board women defeated Uttar Pradesh 3-0, while Reserve Bank of India Sports Board overcame a spirited challenge from Karnataka to set up a summit clash between the two powerhouses at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

PSPB's Syndrela Das set the tone with a commanding straight-games win over Avani Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh, before Taneesha Kotecha edged past Aarti Chaudhary 3-2 in a gripping duel, after which Sayali Wani sealed the tie with a 3-1 victory over Disha.

RBI defeated Karnataka 3-1, with Diya Chitale and Ayhika Mukherjee registering comfortable straight-games victories over Kushi Viswanath and Tanishka Kalbhairav respectively.

Trupti Purohit kept Karnataka in the hunt by beating Nikhat Banu in five games, but Chitale returned to clinch the tie with a four-game win over Tanishka.

Uttar Pradesh's Historic Run

Earlier, history was made as Uttar Pradesh entered the women's semifinal for the first time with a 3-1 win over Maharashtra.

Avani Tripathi led the charge, first edging Pritha Vartikar in a five-game duel and later sealing the tie with a four-game victory over Senhora D'Souza. While Aarti Chaudhary fell to Senhora, Disha's gritty five-game win against Ananya Chande kept UP firmly on track.

Other Matches

The PSPB women defeated Delhi 3-1 to enter the last-4 stage. Sayanika Maji provided Delhi with an early lead but Yashaswini Ghorpade restored parity and later beat Maji in straight games to clinch the tie, with Syndrela Das adding another crucial win.

RBI cruised past Gujarat 3-0 as Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale won comfortably, while Sreeja Akula rallied after dropping the first game.

Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu 3-1 with Tanishka Kalbhairav winning twice.

Men's Semifinalists

In the men's section, RSPB, Telangana, West Bengal, and PSPB moved into the semifinals, with RSPB blanking Delhi 3-0 thanks to strong performances from Ankur Bhattacharjee and K.J. Aakash.