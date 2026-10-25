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Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Secretary Faces Removal Over Financial Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 25, 2026 13:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Punjab State Lawn Tennis Association (PSLTA) is embroiled in controversy as office-bearers seek the removal of honorary secretary Dinesh Arora over serious financial and administrative concerns, leading to an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 31.

Key Points

  • Office-bearers of the Punjab State Lawn Tennis Association (PSLTA) are seeking the removal of honorary secretary Dinesh Arora.
  • Concerns include questions over association fund transactions, routing receipts through third parties, and non-production of complete financial records.
  • An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for October 31 to consider Arora's removal and an independent forensic audit.
  • A written complaint has been submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, seeking an investigation into the raised issues.
  • Office-bearers stress that concerns are allegations requiring examination and Arora must be given an appropriate opportunity to respond.

Office-bearers of the Punjab State Lawn Tennis Association (PSLTA) have sought the removal of honorary secretary Dinesh Arora, citing financial and administrative concerns, with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 31 to consider the motion.

Financial Irregularities Under Scrutiny

The office-bearers have raised questions over transactions involving association funds, the routing of receipts through third parties and the non-production of complete financial records despite requests.

 

They have also called for scrutiny of grants, tournament receipts and other income received by the association.

A written complaint has been submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, seeking an investigation into the issues raised.

The proposed EGM will also consider an independent forensic audit, preservation and production of financial and administrative records, and interim safeguards concerning financial authorisations and association documents.

Senior vice-president Karanbir Singh Osahan said the concerns needed to be addressed through the proper institutional process, with transparency and collective decision-making being central to the association's functioning.

The office-bearers said the concerns raised were allegations requiring examination and did not constitute established findings of guilt.

They also stressed that Arora should be given an appropriate opportunity to respond and that all procedural and voting requirements must be followed.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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