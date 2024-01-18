News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PSG's Neymar transfer sparks tax scandal

PSG's Neymar transfer sparks tax scandal

January 18, 2024 16:30 IST
Neymar Jr

IMAGE: Favourable tax treatment was given to the club as part of Neymar's 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

French police have searched the Finance Ministry's tax administration offices over allegations of favourable treatment granted to football club Paris-Saint-Germain over the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, a source close to the investigation said.

 

The source, who confirmed earlier reports of the raid by news outlet Mediapart, added that the raid was part of a bigger investigation.

Mediapart had reported earlier that the suspected favourable tax treatment was given to the club as part of Neymar's 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

The Economics and Finance Ministry declined to comment.

Paris-Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
