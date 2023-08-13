News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PSG's Mbappe reinstated into first-team squad amid transfer saga

PSG's Mbappe reinstated into first-team squad amid transfer saga

August 13, 2023 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe is seen in the stands ahead of the club's Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient on Saturday. Mbappe was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on September 1.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe is seen in the stands ahead of the club's Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient on Saturday. Mbappe was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on September 1. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe was reinstated into Paris St Germain's first team on Sunday, a day after being omitted for the Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient and reportedly being frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

PSG began their title defence at home to Lorient on Saturday, with Mbappe watching the goalless draw from the stands alongside new signing and fellow World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele, who had completed his transfer to Paris earlier in the day.

 

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

"Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into the first-team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement.

Mbappe, 24, was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on September 1.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let Mbappe go on a free transfer after the club spent 180 million euros ($196.99 million) to sign him.

Before the Lorient game, manager Luis Enrique said he hoped PSG could find a resolution to the dispute with Mbappe, noting that the club had prior experience in resolving contract issues with the striker.

Mbappe, who has finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons, was also set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He signed a contract extension last year after PSG rejected a bid from Real Madrid.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against Toulouse on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gundogan may not play Barca's LaLiga season opener...
Gundogan may not play Barca's LaLiga season opener...
'No one is guaranteed a spot for the ODI World Cup'
'No one is guaranteed a spot for the ODI World Cup'
Issues aside, OCA to hold 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Issues aside, OCA to hold 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Mancini quits as Italy's football coach
Mancini quits as Italy's football coach
Convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers attacked in Pak
Convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers attacked in Pak
1,800 'special guests' to join 77th I-Day celebrations
1,800 'special guests' to join 77th I-Day celebrations
ACT champs India among Top 3 in FIH rankings
ACT champs India among Top 3 in FIH rankings

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

ACT champs India among Top 3 in FIH rankings

ACT champs India among Top 3 in FIH rankings

When Dhoni Failed To Score Winning Run

When Dhoni Failed To Score Winning Run

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances