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Home  » Sports » PSG edge past Bayern to reach Champions League final

PSG edge past Bayern to reach Champions League final

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Last updated on: May 07, 2026 03:27 IST

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Paris St Germain secured their spot in the Champions League final against Arsenal after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, clinching a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Paris St Germain's Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Matvey Safonov and Fabian Ruiz celebrate victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Matvey Safonov and Fabian Ruiz celebrate victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Wednesday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points

  • Paris St Germain advanced to the Champions League final after a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, winning 6-5 on aggregate.
  • PSG will face Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest.
  • Ousmane Dembele scored early for PSG, giving them a crucial advantage.
  • Harry Kane scored a late equaliser for Bayern, but it wasn't enough to prevent PSG's progression.

Holders Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final, earning a 6-5 aggregate victory after a compelling second leg that was far cagier than their goal-laden first encounter.

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in Budapest after the London club's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Bayern, hoping to reach their first Champions League final since 2020, saw their treble hopes dashed and can now only add the German Cup to their Bundesliga crown this season.

 

Dembele's Early Goal Gives PSG the Edge

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue after putting Paris St Germain ahead in the second leg.

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue after putting Paris St Germain ahead in the second leg. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Holding a 5-4 advantage from a scintillating first leg, PSG got off to a perfect start when Ousmane Dembele, who scored twice last week, rifled home from a perfectly timed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cutback in the third minute. Dembele and Kvaratskhelia had both scored twice in the first leg.

Bayern upped the pressure almost instantly and went close but both Michael Olise and Luis Diaz narrowly missed the target with shots from the edge of the box.

Goalkeepers Shine in Tense Match

Harry Kane scores the equaliser for Bayern deep into stoppage time.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores the equaliser for Bayern deep into stoppage time. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

The Germans had boxed their opponents in their own half but keeper Manuel Neuer still had to come to their rescue in the 33rd minute, palming Joao Neves's header wide to keep Bayern in the game. 

His PSG counterpart Matvei Safonov responded with a superb save of his own, stopping Jamal Musiala's low drive from close range a minute before the break.

It was initially one-way traffic after the interval with PSG again sitting back, but threatening on the counter-attack.

Kane's Late Goal Not Enough for Bayern

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures to fans after objects are thrown onto the pitch.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures to fans after objects are thrown onto the pitch. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

With the hosts, who needed two goals, growing more desperate, PSG found more space in the second half and went close through Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia late in the game.

Bayern's top scorer Kane, who had hardly had a look-in, found just enough space to drill in a stoppage-time equaliser, scoring for a seventh consecutive game in the competition.

But his 55th goal across all competitions this season for Bayern came too late as the hosts ran out of time.

Source: REUTERS
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