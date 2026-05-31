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Home  » Sports » PSG dominate UCL team of the season awards; Kvaratskhelia shines

PSG dominate UCL team of the season awards; Kvaratskhelia shines

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May 31, 2026 22:15 IST

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris St Germain has been awarded the Champions League Player of the Season after a stellar performance, leading his team to victory against Arsenal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with the trophy as he celebrates with players after winning the UEFA Champions League. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named Champions League Player of the Season after PSG's victory.
  • Kvaratskhelia scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the Champions League season.
  • PSG beat Arsenal in the Champions League final to secure back-to-back titles.
  • Several PSG and Arsenal players feature in the Champions League Team of the Season.
  • Real Madrid's Arda Guler named Revelation of the Season; Federico Valverde wins Goal of the Season.

Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after the Georgian winger guided the French club to back-to-back titles.

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to defend their European crown on Saturday after the game ended 1-1 following extra time.

 

Kvaratskhelia's Key Contributions To PSG's Victory

Kvaratskhelia scored 10 goals and grabbed six assists in the competition this season while he won the decisive penalty in the second half of the final that drew PSG level.

The 25-year-old was also named in the team of the season along with four of his team mates -- Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, who was named player of the match in the final.

Champions League Team Of The Season Highlights

Arsenal trio David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice were also named in the team of the season.

Real Madrid's Arda Guler was named the Revelation of the Season while team mate Federico Valverde won the goal of the season award for his flick and volley to complete his hat-trick when they beat Manchester City in the last 16.

Champions League Team Of The Season 2025-26

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel (Arsenal), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Vitinha (PSG), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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