PSG's Dembele wins 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or

PSG's Dembele wins 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or

Last updated on: September 23, 2025 03:51 IST

Aitana Bonmatí wins women's Ballon d'Or for third year running

Barcelona's 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is best young player

Ousmane Dembele

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele was UEFA Champions League Player of the Season as PSG won the title for the first time and also played a key role in a domestic double, ending 2024/25 with an incredible haul of 37 goals and 15 assists. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious accolade in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent, on Monday.

The 28-year-old, named ahead of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Paris club-mate Vitinha, completed a memorable campaign in a season of redemption and leadership as PSG secured a historic quadruple.

 

He was UEFA Champions League Player of the Season as PSG won the title for the first time and also played a key role in a domestic double, ending 2024/25 with an incredible haul of 37 goals and 15 assists.

Other men's prizes awarded in Paris included the men's Kopa Trophy (best young player), men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team) and the Men's Club of the Year.

Aitana Bonmatí won the women's Ballon d'Or for the third year running while the 18-year-old Yamal, who was Dembele's teammate at Barcelona when he first broke through in 2023, was again awarded the men's Kopa Trophy.

The Yashin Trophy went to Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Johan Cruyff Trophy was won by Luis Enrique, and Viktor Gyokeres, now at Arsenal, took the Gerd Müller Trophy courtesy of his 63 goals for Sporting CP and Sweden.

Men's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Ousmane Dembél&eacute (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

3. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

5. Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

6. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

8. Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

10. Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

