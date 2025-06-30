HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PSG crush Messi's Miami in Club World Cup

June 30, 2025 00:02 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi in action with Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Joao Neves scored twice as Paris St Germain swept aside Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 4-0 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with ruthless efficiency.

 

The French side asserted their dominance within six minutes, with Neves moving unmarked to the far post to power home a precise header from a free kick. Neves doubled PSG's lead in the 39th minute following a well-worked attack involving Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma in action as he makes a save from Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Any hopes of a Miami comeback were extinguished in the first half as Messi and company barely got a look in, and their misery deepened further when Tomas Aviles scored an own goal before Achraf Hakimi added a fourth on the stroke of halftime.

The Champions League winners march on towards the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.

Source: REUTERS
