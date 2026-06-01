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PSG celebrate European dominance at French Open

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June 01, 2026 21:33 IST

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Paris Saint-Germain players showcased their second consecutive Champions League trophy at the French Open before joining France's national team camp ahead of World Cup preparations.

PSG French Open

IMAGE: Paris St Germain footballer Ousmane Dembele with the UEFA Champions League trophies at Roland Garros on Monday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Paris Saint-Germain players showcased their Champions League trophies at Roland Garros after winning Europe’s top club competition for the second consecutive year.
  • PSG defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, marking a historic back-to-back European triumph celebrated by stars including Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola.
  • Several PSG players will now join France’s national camp to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, shifting focus from club success to international duty.

Paris St Germain players presented their Champions League trophies to the French Open crowd on Monday, two days after winning Europe's premium club competition for the second time in a row.

PSG beat Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena.

Back-to-Back European Champions Celebrate Historic Feat

"We're bringing you the second star, we're proud and happy. We want to thank everyone at the club, it's a collective victory," Doue said on Court Philippe Chatrier after bringing the first trophy won last year after a 5-0 final win against Inter Milan.

PSG French Open

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery acknowledge the spectators. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola then brought the trophy won on Saturday.

"We've lived outstanding moments with this squad and we want to win a third one but first we have the World Cup with France," said Dembele.

 

Focus Shifts Quickly to France’s World Cup Campaign

Dembele, Warren Zaire-Emery, Barcola and Doue will join France's training camp on Tuesday to start their preparations for the World Cup.

France take on Ivory Coast in Nantes on Thursday and Northern Ireland next Monday in Lille before flying to the United States for the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

Les Bleus were drawn in Group A with Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

Source: REUTERS
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