PSG, Bayern, Napoli clinch vital victories in European football leagues

European football leagues saw significant action as Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich, and Napoli clinched vital victories, while Juventus faced a dramatic defeat.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal against Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Key Points Paris St Germain secured their first Ligue 1 win of the season with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal against Stade Brestois.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane netted a second-half winner to give them a 2-1 victory over promoted Elversberg in the Bundesliga.

Napoli ended a three-match losing streak in Serie A with a 1-0 home win against Bologna, thanks to Stanislav Lobotka's goal.

Juventus suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo, continuing their inconsistent start to the Serie A season.

Atletico Madrid scored three late goals to beat Real Sociedad 3-0, with new signings Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scoring their first goals.

Champions Paris St Germain won their first match of the new Ligue 1 season with World Cup winner Ferran Torres keeping up his red-hot goalscoring form with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Stade Brestois on Sunday. Torres took five minutes to put PSG ahead, picking up a loose ball in midfield, passing to Joao Neves, then Ousmane Dembele whose back heel into Torres’ path gave the Spaniard time to bend a low shot into the corner.

He has now netted six goals in five outings since moving to the European champions after scoring the winner for Spain in July’s World Cup final against Argentina in New York. PSG had made a slow start to the new league campaign, with two points from their opening three fixtures.

Brest had an opportunity to earn a share of the spoils with Kamory Doumbia hitting the outside of the upright after a defensive slip by Nuno Mendes gave him a clear sight of goal. Doumbia also had a header in the second half denied by a sharp save from PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. Brest's players all wore the name ‘King’ on the back of their shirts in tribute to coach Eric ‘King’ Roy, who died of cancer aged 58 in June.

Lille Go Top in Ligue 1

Earlier on Sunday, last season’s runners-up RC Lens fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at promoted Le Mans while Lille went top of the standings after an easy 2-0 triumph over Troyes. The victory put Lille top with 10 points from four matches, ahead of Monaco and Rennes on goal difference. Lens, who had lost two of their opening three fixtures of the campaign, moved to four points while Le Mans are still looking for their first win of the season.

Le Mans looked in command in the first half at Stade Marie-Marvingt after Adil Bourabaa headed home a rebound after Louis Mafouta’s effort bounced back off the crossbar in the 32nd minute, and then a quick counter-attack allowed Lucas Calodat to double their advantage in the 44th minute.

Lens pulled one back from tall Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima in stoppage time before the break, and then equalised with another header, this time from substitute Franjo Ivanovic six minutes into the second half. Lille bounced back after their home loss to Real Betis in the Champions League in midweek to beat Troyes in a one-sided encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Fullback Tiago Santos scored for a second time this season as he curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far top corner. Ethan Mbappe, sent off in the Champions League in midweek, came on as a substitute to add the second goal in stoppage time.

Kane Secures Bayern's Win

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal against SV Elversberg at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany, on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Visitors Bayern Munich needed a second-half winner from Harry Kane to battle past promoted Elversberg 2-1 on Sunday, and snap the hosts two-game winning start to the season. Kane threaded a shot past two defenders and the Elversberg keeper in the 72nd minute to hand the champions a nervous victory against the Bundesliga newcomers.

Elversberg, buoyed by wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in their previous two league outings, showed no signs of being overawed by their illustrious opponents in their first ever Bundesliga encounter and had the visitors on the backfoot at the start. They also had the better scoring chances until Ismael Saibari found just enough space down the left to cut back into the box for Lennart Karl to finish the move with a tap-in at the far post in the 26th minute.

But Vincent Kompany's team eased off almost instantly and the hosts bounced back, striking just past the hour mark when Maurice Krattenmacher curled a stunning effort into the top far corner to level. The Bavarians heeded the wake-up call, hit the woodwork with Michael Olise in the 70th before England captain Kane bagged the winner two minutes later. Bayern climbed up to fourth in the Bundesliga on seven points, two off leaders Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, who have three wins from three matches.

Elversberg are a point behind in sixth place.

Serie A Drama: Sassuolo Stun Juventus, Napoli End Slump

Sassuolo beat Juventus 3-2 after late drama, Napoli return to winning ways Juventus suffered a 3-2 defeat following a frantic finish at Sassuolo on Sunday, while Napoli snapped a three-match losing run with a 1-0 home win over Bologna as both sides continued their inconsistent starts to the Serie A season. Juventus have started the season in disappointing fashion, picking up seven points from four matches to sit eighth in the table, while Napoli are 10th with six points.

After a largely uneventful first hour, Sassuolo broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Nemanja Matic slipped a precise pass into the area for Sebastiano Esposito, who finished with a slick one-touch stroke. Juventus levelled in the 82nd minute after Sassuolo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric misjudged a cross, allowing Edon Zhegrova to tap into an empty net.

The hosts thought they had sealed victory in the 89th minute when Darryl Bakola teed up Kieron Bowie, who curled a first-time effort into the corner. Zhegrova looked to have rescued a point for Juventus when he fired home from the edge of the area in stoppage time to complete his brace, but Sassuolo had the final say. Four minutes into stoppage time, Vasilije Adzic controlled a deep cross and curled in a superb finish into the far corner to seal victory for Sassuolo with virtually the last kick of the game.

Napoli Break Losing Streak

Napoli ended their recent slump as Stanislav Lobotka turned in a second-half winner to secure all three points at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Massimiliano Allegri's side entered the clash under pressure following consecutive league defeats to Como and Inter Milan, as well as a midweek Champions League loss to Arsenal. Napoli dominated possession early on, but Bologna thought they had taken the lead in the seventh minute when Arthur Theate headed home.

The effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Lobotka eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, scoring the game's only goal to hand Napoli all three points. Napoli secured the points despite an ongoing injury crisis, with key figures Scott McTominay, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and goalkeeper Alex Meret among those sidelined. Further concern arose late in the match when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off, though Allegri quickly played down fears of a serious setback.

"He expended a lot of energy, it was cramp," Allegri told reporters.

"Today the game was wanted and won with anger, something that was missing in recent matches. There we were too superficial, even though we did some good things."

Atletico Madrid's Late Surge

Atletico Madrid scored three late goals to beat Real Sociedad 3-0, as new signings Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored their first goals since joining the club. Both sides struggled to create clear chances until Grimaldo netted an 84th-minute penalty, before David doubled their lead after finding space on the break six minutes later. Giuliano Simeone added a third in the 95th minute to complete the scoring for Atletico, who were without key players Julian Alvarez and Pablo Barrios due to muscle injuries as they returned to winning ways following two consecutive losses. Malaga rescued a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo, who had dominated the game at Balaidos, while Deportivo A Coruna also drew 1-1 with Getafe after going behind in the second half.