How Pakistan's Asian Games Contingent Is Managing Funding Shortfalls

Discover how Pakistan's 248-member Asian Games contingent is navigating financial challenges, with many athletes self-funding their participation while aiming for medals in key disciplines.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Only 93 out of 248 Pakistani Asian Games contingent members receive financial aid from the Pakistan Sports Board.

A significant portion (155 members) are funded by respective federations, the POA, or are self-financing their participation.

Self-funded athletes who win medals will be compensated by the government upon their return.

Pakistan's men's and women's cricket squads are fully sponsored by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan aims for medals in sports like athletics, kabaddi, cricket, squash, shooting, hockey, volleyball, and boxing across 23 disciplines.

Funding Model For Pakistani Athletes

The state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is providing financial assistance to only 93 athletes and officials in Pakistan's 248-member Asian Games Contingent. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary, Khalid Mahmood said 155 athletes and officials will have their expenses borne by the respective federations and the POA, and some athletes are travelling on a self-finance basis. "If the athletes and officials going on a self help basis win medals they will be compensated on returning home," he said.Mahmood also made it clear that the Pakistan men's and women's cricket squads were sponsored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to Mahmood, POA senior vice-president Fatima Lakhani will serve as the Chef de Mission for the contingent. He was confident that Pakistan can fetch medals in athletics, kabaddi, men's and women's cricket, squash, shooting, hockey, volleyball, and boxing. He added that Pakistan will compete in 23 disciplines, with female athletes participating in 14 of them. He further stated that if an athlete participating on a self-finance basis wins a medal, they should receive government cash awards. Mahmood added that national athletes are also receiving anti-doping lectures at a special workshop being conducted for the Asian Games in order to avoid any embarrassing incidents during the Games.