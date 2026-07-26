Indian Gymnast Protistha Samanta Advances To Vault Final

Indian gymnast Protistha Samanta has made the nation proud by qualifying for the prestigious women's vault final at the Commonwealth Games, showcasing her skill on the global stage.

Key Points Protistha Samanta qualified for the women's vault final at the Commonwealth Games.

Samanta secured her spot by finishing fifth in the qualification round with a score of 13.025.

Other Indian gymnasts, Pranati Nayak, Eshitaa Rewale, and Nishka Agarwal, did not advance in their respective events.

The Indian women's gymnastics team finished ninth in the overall team competition.

Australia, Canada, and England secured the gold, silver, and bronze in the team event.

India's Protistha Samanta qualified for the women's vault final after finishing fifth in the qualification competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. The 22-year-old from West Bengal scored 13.025 across her two vaults to secure a place among the top eight finalists.

Indian Gymnasts' Performance Overview

Fellow Indian Pranati Nayak narrowly missed out, finishing 11th with 12.555 to end up as the third reserve. Eshitaa Rewale was 15th with 11.725, while Nishka Agarwal finished 19th with 11.075.

In the all-around competition, Protistha and Eshitaa also fell short of the final, finishing 27th and 28th with scores of 42.250 and 41.700 respectively. They were placed third and fourth on the reserve list.

India finished ninth in the women's team event with 123 points. Australia clinched the gold with 158.400, while Canada (157.300) and England (154.300) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The Indian team was placed fifth after completing its four rotations in Subdivision 3 but slipped to ninth once the remaining subdivision concluded.

Under the competition format, the best three scores from each nation on every apparatus counted towards the team total, while the top eight gymnasts on each apparatus, with a maximum of two from each country, advanced to the individual finals.