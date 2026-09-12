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Punch Boxing Set For 14th Edition In November, Boosting Indian Fighters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 12, 2026 21:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Professional Punch Boxing is gearing up for its 14th edition in November, promising to elevate Indian fighters through competitive bouts and invaluable international exposure sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Punch Boxing's 14th edition is scheduled for November, focusing on competitive bouts.
  • The series aims to provide Indian fighters with crucial international exposure and career development opportunities.
  • Events are sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council, ensuring professional recognition and global ranking eligibility.
  • Punch Boxing has a history of mixing Indian and international talent across 13 previous editions.
  • The upcoming edition will continue to offer a platform for domestic boxers to compete against diverse talent.

The professional Punch Boxing is set to return with its 14th edition in November, continuing its push to provide Indian fighters with competitive bouts and international exposure.

Promoting Indian Boxing Talent

Launched in 2017, the Punch Boxing has staged 13 editions across major Indian cities, featuring boxers from more than 12 countries. The promotion's events are sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council, giving fighters the opportunity to compete in recognised professional bouts that count towards their records and, where applicable, global rankings.

 

A key feature of the Punch Boxing has been its mix of Indian and international talent, allowing domestic fighters to test themselves against boxers from different backgrounds and levels of experience. The 14th edition will continue that approach, with the focus on competitive match-ups and providing fighters with a platform to build their professional careers. The exact date and venue are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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