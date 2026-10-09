Pro Wrestling League Set For Grand Return In January

Get ready for high-octane wrestling action as the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) announces its sixth season, bringing together 86 grapplers, including 34 international medallists and top Indian stars, from January 9 to 26 next year in New Delhi.

Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

Key Points The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will commence its sixth season from January 9 to 26 next year in New Delhi.

The league will feature 86 grapplers, including 34 international medallists, competing across five men's and four women's Olympic weight categories.

Six franchises, including Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals and Haryana Thunders, will participate in the competition.

Indian medal-winning wrestlers from the 2026 Asian Games, such as Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat, were felicitated at the launch event on Friday.

Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki is among the international stars expected to feature in the competition.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will return for its sixth season from January 9 to 26 next year, with 86 grapplers, including 34 international medallists, set to compete at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena here.

League Structure And Participating Teams

The league, held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will feature six franchises competing across five men's and four women's Olympic weight categories.

The participating teams are Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators.

Star Wrestlers And Competition Format

The announcement was made at a launch event here on Friday, where India's medal-winning wrestlers from the 2026 Asian Games were felicitated for their performances.

The six wrestlers honoured included Sujeet Kalkal, who won gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category, and Aman Sehrawat, who added an Asian Games gold to his Paris Olympics bronze. Antim Panghal, Nitesh Siwach, Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar were also felicitated.

Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki is among the international stars expected to feature in the competition.

The league will retain its two-round, three-minute bout format, with the 'Power Minute' rule allowing points scored in the final 60 seconds to be doubled.

Vision For Wrestling's Growth

PWL chairman Dayaan Farooqui said the league's return would help strengthen wrestling's presence in the country and bring elite competition closer to fans.

"Our vision has always been to take the League to a different franchise city each season, bringing world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country," Farooqui said.

PWL CEO Akhil Gupta said Delhi, with its deep-rooted wrestling culture, was an ideal venue for the league's return.

The sixth season follows the previous edition, in which Haryana Thunders defeated Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in the final to retain the title.