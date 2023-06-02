News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pro League Hockey: India stun Olympic champs Belgium

Pro League Hockey: India stun Olympic champs Belgium

Source: PTI
June 02, 2023 21:38 IST
Harmanpreet Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Singh/Twitter

Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India stunned Olympic champions Belgium 5-1 to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in their European leg of the the FIH Pro League in London on Friday.

 

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead in the first minute of the game, before Harmanpreet (20th and 29th min) scored twice from penalty corners.

Amit Rohidas (28th) and Dilpreet Singh (59th) were the other Indian goal scorers.

William Ghislain (45th) scored the lone goal for Belgium in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

India, who had come to Europe as Pro League table toppers, had lost the opening game of the European leg to Belgium 1-2 on May 26 before going down to Great Britain 2-4 the next day.

India play Great Britain again on Saturday. 

Source: PTI
