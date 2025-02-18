HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pro League: Germany hammer sorry India

Pro League: Germany hammer sorry India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 22:07 IST

x

India players celebrate after Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser against Germany

IMAGE: India players celebrate after Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser against Germany. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India were found wanting against a relentless German outfit as they suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the reigning world champions in their FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

India were weak in defence and they lacked enough quality in the final third.

Florian Sperling gave Germany the lead with his seventh minute strike but Gurjant Singh (13th') equalised for India within six minutes.

In what proved to be a riveting first quarter, Thies Prinz (14') restored Germany's lead a minute later as three goals were scored in the first quarter.

After the second and third quarters went barren, Michel Struthoff (48') and Raphael Hartkopf (55') scored twice in the fourth and final quarter to power Germany to a convincing win against the Paris Olympics bronze medallists.

 

Senior defender Amit Rohidas led the Indian team in this match as regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh was not part of the starting XI. It was, however, not clear why the champion drag flicker did not start.

Harmanpreet, though, was also rested for the home team's second game.

Coming into the game after a 2-0 win over Spain, India went into an early deficit as Sperling drew the first blood with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak unable to thwart the danger.

Unperturbed by the opening German strike, India responded swiftly with the experienced forward Gurjant deflecting the ball towards the opponent's goalpost.

Germany, however, regained their lead in the blink of an eye as the ball again got the better of Pathak after it came off Prinz's stick.

At the end of first quarter, Germany led 2-1.

India had a great chance to equalise in the 20th minute but Gurjant, trying to deflect a pass from Rajinder, missed the target.

Four minutes later, Arshdeep Singh missed the target by a whisker, even as substitute goalkeeper Suraj Karkera denied Sperling.

In the action before half time, India had more possession but lacked finishing as Germany capitalised on their chances to take the lead.

As the match entered the third quarter, India needed to improve their performance inside the circle, but the Germans remained calm and held on to their lead.

Penalty corners continued to be a problem for India in the third quarter as they failed to convert them.

Instead, Germany scored twice within seven minutes in the fourth and final quarter to seal the match in their favour.

This is India's second loss in three matches.

Having already scored 10 goals in four Pro League matches, Germany were expected to test India's defence, and the number of goals indicated that the visitors did their job pretty well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Siraj performs Umrah at Mecca
Siraj performs Umrah at Mecca
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

HP Victus 15 Launches: AI-Powered Gaming Beast

VIDEOS

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film1:02

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters, mother-in-law2:31

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters,...

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD