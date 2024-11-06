News
Pro Kabbadi: Jaipur edge UP Yoddhas in dramatic finish

Pro Kabbadi: Jaipur edge UP Yoddhas in dramatic finish

Source: PTI
November 06, 2024 00:18 IST
IMAGE: Action from the Por Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League / X

Neeraj Narwal and Arjun Deshwal shone bright as Jaipur Pink Panthers prevailed over the UP Yoddhas 33-30 in a tightly contested Pro Kabaddi League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Deshwal also became just the seventh raider to score 1000 Raid Points in PKL history, giving more sheen to Panthers' victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deshwal opened the scoring, before Gagan Gowda joined the party for the UP Yoddhas.

 

Narwal complemented his captain Deshwal well throughout, while Reza Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh commanded the defence.

Despite this, the Yoddhas took a two-point lead at the end of the second half – 15-17.

This was due to a successful Super Tackle by Sumit to get Deshwal off the mat.

It was Narwal to took charge of the raiding department for the Pink Panthers.

Soon, Deshwal created his own piece of history as he became the second-fastest raider to 1000 Raid Points, getting Surender Gill with the slightest of touches.

A see-saw game to the very end, Mirbagheri finished the match with a High 5.

But it was Ankush Rathee's successful defence on Gill that effectively sealed a win by just three points for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba picked up their third win of the season, overcoming a hard-fought battle against Dabang Delhi KC.

The Season 2 champions came out on top with a scoreline of 32-26.

Source: PTI
