Home  » Sports » Pro Kabaddi: Thalaivas end Pune's 14 match winning streak

Pro Kabaddi: Thalaivas end Pune's 14 match winning streak

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 23:39 IST
IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League

Tamil Thalaivas, led by Sachin, produced a fantastic all-round performance to defeat Puneri Paltan 35-30 during their Pro Kabaddi League match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With this result, Paltans' 14-match unbeaten streak too came to an end.

The Thalaivas had the better of the early exchanges, as they raced into a five-point lead within the first five minutes of the contest.

 

In the final phase of the half, Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on the Paltan, which helped the Thalaivas extend their lead.

At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 19-15.

The Thalaivas made a strong start to the second half, and had the momentum going their way.

But with just over 10 minutes to go the Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT, extending the lead to eight points.

From then on, the Thalaivas consolidated on their lead with Sachin playing a starring for his side.

Source: PTI
