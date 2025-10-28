HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Telugu Titans oust Patna Pirates, make PKL Qualifier 2

Telugu Titans oust Patna Pirates, make PKL Qualifier 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 22:25 IST

x

PKL

IMAGE: Telugu Titans will square off against Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Telugu Titans ended Patna Pirates' dream run after securing a 46-39 win in Eliminator 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The Titans, who rode on Bharat Hooda's 23 points, will now face Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan on Wednesday night for a spot in the final.

On the other end of the mat, it was yet another exceptional performance from young Ayan Lohchab, who created his own piece of history after becoming the first PKL raider to score 20+ points in six games in a single season.

He finished the season with 316 raid points to his name, 132 points more than he scored in PKL 11 (184) as he played a crucial role in the Pirates' eight-match winning run to the Eliminator 3.

A high-paced start from both teams saw them exchange points early on. Ayan was tackled in his very first raid, while Vijay Malik was stopped in the very next move.

 

Soon after, however, the Pirates took early control, led by none other than Ayan Lohchab. He secured a two-point raid with touches on Ankit and Praful Zaware, and then picked up another touch off Shubham Shinde as well.

A tackle on Titans skipper Vijay by Navdeep inflicted the first All Out of the match just six minutes in. Bharat kept the pressure on the Titans after the All Out, registering a two-point raid on Balaji D and Deepak.

After a series of empty raids, Ankit Rana added a touch point to extend the Pirates' lead to four points at the end of the first quarter, with the score reading 13-9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Can SKY's India Reign Down Under?
Can SKY's India Reign Down Under?
Youth Asian Games: 6 Indians storm into boxing finals
Youth Asian Games: 6 Indians storm into boxing finals
East Bengal dump Chennaiyin out of Super Cup
East Bengal dump Chennaiyin out of Super Cup
Downgraded, Rizwan refuses to sign PCB contract!
Downgraded, Rizwan refuses to sign PCB contract!
Inter goalkeeper hits and kills man in wheelchair
Inter goalkeeper hits and kills man in wheelchair

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 2

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

webstory image 3

8 Snake-Free Countries

VIDEOS

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra0:34

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

Aircraft for Delhi's cloud-seeding trial takes off from Kanpur0:41

Aircraft for Delhi's cloud-seeding trial takes off from...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO