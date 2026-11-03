Pro Kabaddi League's future uncertain as Season 13 pushed to 2027

The Pro Kabaddi League faces a year-long break after its broadcast deal negotiations hit a roadblock. A reported 50% cut in the media rights offer has left Season 13 delayed until 2027.

IMAGE: With its previous five-year media rights deal worth ₹905 crore over, the Pro Kabaddi League is struggling to secure a new broadcaster, putting its 2026 season on hold. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Key Points The 13th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is expected to be delayed until June-July 2027 due to unresolved media rights negotiations.

JioStar, the current broadcaster, reportedly offered only half of the previous five-year deal, which was valued at approximately Rs 905 crore.

The previous media rights agreement for Seasons 8 to 12 concluded in October 2025, leaving the league without a broadcast partner.

PKL franchise owners have approached the Sports Ministry for guidance, similar to how Indian Super League clubs sought intervention earlier.

The Pro Kabaddi League, launched in 2014, has been considered India's second-most-watched sporting league after the IPL.

The Pro Kabaddi League, once hailed as India's biggest sporting success story after the IPL, is facing an uncertain future, with its 13th season set to be pushed back by a year amid a stalemate over media rights. The league is expected to skip 2026 and return only in the June-July 2027 window, according to reports, after negotiations with current broadcaster JioStar failed to produce a fresh agreement.

Media Rights Impasse

According to reports, the sticking point is understood to be money. JioStar has reportedly offered just half of the previous five-year media rights deal, valued at approximately Rs 905 crore ($95 million). The previous agreement, which covered Seasons 8 to 12, ended with the conclusion of the 12th edition in October 2025. The league has since been without a broadcast partner, leaving its commercial future hanging in the balance.

Dabang Delhi clinched their second PKL title last October, beating Puneri Paltan 31-28 in the final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. But there has been little clarity on when the teams will return to action. Negotiations for a new media rights agreement have failed to make progress, Khel Now reported.

There has also been no announcement from the organisers on the player auction, which is usually held a few months before the start of a season. 'There has not been much interest in the open market, and the new deal offered by the current broadcaster is half of the previous deal. So all parties have decided that we need more time, and we will not see PKL before June 2027,” a source close to the development told Khel Now.

Franchise Owners Seek Ministry's Help

The impasse has also prompted PKL franchise owners to approach the Sports Ministry for guidance, much like their counterparts in the Indian Super League did earlier this year. In May, ISL clubs had written to the All India Football Federation and the Sports Ministry, seeking a club-led structure after their commercial arrangement came to an end. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of the clubs in June and asked them and the AIFF to form a task force and come up with a commercial plan. The ISL has since started its 2026-27 season under a club-led model.

PKL's Rise and Current Challenges

Launched by Anand Mahindra and Charu Sharma in 2014, the PKL quickly established itself as one of India's most successful sporting properties. Star Sports has broadcast the league since its inaugural season, which attracted 435 million viewers, according to Star's figures. Only the IPL, which drew 552 million viewers in 2014, had a larger audience that year. Star India subsequently acquired a 74 per cent stake in Mashal Sports, becoming the majority owner of the league. The PKL has often been described as India's second-most-watched sporting league after the IPL. With the broadcast deal unsettled, scores of Kabaddi players and fans are left in limbo. Both the Indian Men's Kabaddi Team and the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team won gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, completing a golden double.