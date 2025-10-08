HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PKL: Hooda stars as Titans power past Steelers

PKL: Hooda stars as Titans power past Steelers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 23:36 IST

x

PKL

IMAGE: With the win, Telugu Titans remained third while Haryana Steelers slipped to eighth in the league standings. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Telugu Titans rounded off their Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a comprehensive 46-29 victory over Haryana Steelers on Wednesday.

Bharat Hooda marked his 100th PKL game, registering 20 points, including 16 raid points and four tackle points. Vijay Malik also contributed with eight points on the night.

Telugu Titans got off the blocks in a flash to put the defending champions under pressure.

Hooda set the tone with a multi-point raid, and Malik followed it up with a two-point raid of his own, giving their side a 6-0 lead in the opening stages.

For the Steelers, Vinay opened their scoring with a bonus point as they struggled to find their groove.

It didn't take long for the Titans to register their first All Out, courtesy of a tackle by Ajit Pawar.

Hooda did not put a foot wrong as his team continued to dominate, extending their lead to thirteen points with a tackle by Ankit.

The Steelers eventually showed their mettle, finding a way back into this contest.

Mayank Saini's Super Raid and a Super Tackle by Rahul Ahri helped them reduce the deficit to eight points.

Shivam Patare then made his presence felt on both ends of the mat before Vinay executed an All Out to make it a two-point game.

However, there was no respite from Hooda as he completed his Super 10 with a successful Do-Or-Die raid.

The all-rounder proved to be unstoppable in offence and defence, almost single-handedly ensuring that the Telugu Titans bag their second All OUt at the stroke of half time, regaining their ten-point lead with the score at 26-16.

Despite their healthy lead, Telugu Titans didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second half.

 

Malik began to chip in for his side, with Hooda remaining a prominent figure.

A Super Tackle by Jaideep Dahiya momentarily cut the lead down to 12 points but the Titans soon inflicted a third All Out to make it a seventeen-point game.

With their massive lead, the Titans were in complete control of the proceedings in the final quarter, making it a mere formality.

Shubham Shinde, Avi Duhan and Ankit recorded tackles, putting the result of the game beyond all doubt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Football's first billionaire revealed!
Football's first billionaire revealed!
Arctic Open: Tharun pulls off a heist; Lakshya exits
Arctic Open: Tharun pulls off a heist; Lakshya exits
Women's World Cup: Mooney masterclass sinks Pakistan
Women's World Cup: Mooney masterclass sinks Pakistan
Nation first! Cummins, Head reject tempting IPL offer!
Nation first! Cummins, Head reject tempting IPL offer!
Vengsarkar's Legacy To Stand Tall At Wankhede!
Vengsarkar's Legacy To Stand Tall At Wankhede!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal26:09

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport3:14

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO