News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Prize money disparity in Dubai event big step backwards'

'Prize money disparity in Dubai event big step backwards'

February 23, 2022 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andy Murray

IMAGE: Men's singles winner at the Dubai Championships is set to receive five times more the amount as compared to the women's champion. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Former world number one Andy Murray said the difference in prize money at the Dubai Championships is a 'big step backwards', with the men's singles winner set to receive five times more the amount as compared to the women's champion.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko took home $104,180 after winning the women's WTA 500 event by beating Veronika Kudermetova in the final last weekend.

 

The men's ATP 500 event, which ends on Saturday, will result in the winner receiving prize money worth $523,740.

"Obviously that's a big step backwards, so it's not great," Murray told reporters on Wednesday after his 7-5, 6-2 loss to Jannik Sinner.

"Obviously if they're the same size events one week apart, that's quite a big discrepancy."

Tennis is usually considered the leader in the battle for equality for women's sport, with equal prize money paid to men and women at the four Grand Slams.

"There has been tournaments on the tour, like the Washington event, for example, with the different size events, the prize monies are different," Murray added.

"I've also played the tournament in Brisbane for the men, which is a smaller event compared to women, and the prize money is flipped the other way."

Murray also said that Germany's Alexander Zverev had been 'reckless' after he was kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' following his doubles match.

"I obviously understand lots of players, athletes across lots of sports can get very frustrated," Murray said. "... I'm certainly not claiming to be an angel. I'm not perfect myself.

"However, when you're ripping your tennis racquet right next to the umpire multiple times, yeah, you can't be doing that.

"I know obviously one of the British guys who was playing, as well, a bit dangerous. It's graphite flying off the racquet."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Medvedev makes winning start; Nadal sails through
Medvedev makes winning start; Nadal sails through
Fit-again Jadeja 'looking forward' to Sri Lanka series
Fit-again Jadeja 'looking forward' to Sri Lanka series
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Get Ready for Saif Ali Khan's Vikram
Get Ready for Saif Ali Khan's Vikram
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kiev
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kiev
The Museum of the Future
The Museum of the Future
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Acapulco: Zverev expelled for hitting umpire's chair

Acapulco: Zverev expelled for hitting umpire's chair

'Your comeback from cancer will be an inspiration'

'Your comeback from cancer will be an inspiration'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances