Rediff.com  » Sports » Priyanshu Rajawat beaten in semis of Canada Open

Priyanshu Rajawat beaten in semis of Canada Open

Source: PTI
July 07, 2024 10:05 IST
Priyanshu Rajawat in action against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals of the Canada Open on Saturday

IMAGE: Priyanshu Rajawat in action against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals of the Canada Open on Saturday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat was beaten in straight games to France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday.

The world No. 39 lost 17-21, 10-21 to the French shuttler, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

 

The Indian had beaten Lanier at the Madrid Spain Masters qualification round last year in their only meeting.

Rajawat, who stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead, but Lanier was quick to take control and establish a 7-4 lead.

The two fought hard and Rajawat did grab the lead a few times but he couldn't sustain the pressure on his opponent, who reeled off five straight points at 15-16 to eventually close out the opening game.

Rajawat's game completely fell apart after the change of ends as Lanier raced to 8-2 and then 14-3, which proved decisive. 

Source: PTI
