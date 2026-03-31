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Indian Boxers' Mixed Fortunes at Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 16:47 IST

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India's Priya showcased her boxing prowess with a dominant win at the Asian Boxing Championships, while Jadumani Singh faced a tough defeat in a closely fought match.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points

  • Priya of India dominates with a 5-0 victory in the women's 60kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships.
  • Jadumani Singh suffers a narrow 2-3 defeat against Japan's Rimma Yamaguchi in a closely contested bout.
  • Priya's win propels her to the next stage where she will face the second-seeded Chengyu Yang from China.
  • Rimma Yamaguchi, Jadumani's opponent, is a top seed with a silver medal from the Astana event and a bronze from the Boxing World Cup finals.

India's Priya recorded a dominant 5-0 victory but Jadumani Singh went down fighting on the second day of the Asian Boxing Championships.

In the women's 60kg category, Priya recorded a unanimous 5-0 triumph over Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko, showcasing control and composure throughout the bout to progress to the next stage.

 

Priya will take on the second seeded Chengyu Yang from China.

Jadumani fought hard but could not avert a 2-3 defeat in a split decision against Japan's Rimma Yamaguchi, who is the No.1 seed in the category.

Yamaguchi had earlier won the silver medal at the Astana event and a bronze in the Boxing World Cup finals.

Jadumani matched his Japanese opponent punch for punch and pushed the contest till the end in what turned out to be one of the closest bouts on the day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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