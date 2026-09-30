Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Asian Games Boxing Final

Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain has powered into the 75kg final at the Asian Games, guaranteeing a silver medal, while Priya Ghanghas secured a bronze, contributing to India's impressive six-medal haul in boxing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BFI/Twitter

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain advances to the 75kg boxing final at the Asian Games, securing at least a silver medal for India.

Priya Ghanghas clinches a bronze medal in the 60kg category during her Asian Games debut.

Indian boxers have collectively guaranteed a six-medal haul at the Asian Games, exceeding their performance from the last edition.

Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal have also reached their respective finals, with Narender Berwal already securing a bronze.

Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain sealed her place in the 75kg final while Priya Ghanghas signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Last edition's silver-medallist, Lovlina eked out a 3-2 spilt decision win over reigning 70kg world champion Kazakh boxer Natalya Bogdanova in the 75kg semifinal bout.

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With the win, she becomes the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals, assuring India of at least a silver.

However, 20-year-old Priya, making her Games debut, went down 1-4 to a much more experienced opponent China's Yang Chengyu in a bruising 60kg semifinal bout.

Indian boxers have bettered their last edition's performance (one silver, three bronze) by ensuring a six-medal haul this time.

Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) have already booked their place in the final, scheduled for Friday.

While super-heavy weight boxer Narender Berwal signed off with a bronze medal on Tuesday.

Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) too will look to make the gold medal bout later in the day.