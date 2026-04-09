From Haryana Academy to Asian Champion: The Making of Priya Ghanghas

Priya Ghanghas, a 20-year-old boxer from Haryana, India, triumphs at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing her talent and securing a gold medal in the women's 60kg category.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points Priya Ghanghas wins gold at the Asian Boxing Championships in the 60kg category, marking a significant achievement in her career.

Coach Ravi Sangwan recognised Priya's potential early on, citing her dedication, competitive spirit, and fearlessness as key attributes.

Priya's victory secures her place in the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, highlighting her rising status in international boxing.

Her journey began at a modest boxing academy in Haryana, where she trained alongside her brother, showcasing sibling rivalry and mutual encouragement.

Priya's success is attributed to her ability to quickly learn and adapt techniques, coupled with unwavering support from her father and coach.

On Thursday, that quiet act of belief found its loudest echo as Priya Ghanghas was crowned the women's 60kg champion at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Competing in only her second senior international tournament, the 20-year-old from Dhanana village in Haryana's Bhiwani district boxed with the assurance of a seasoned campaigner, emerging as one of India's standout performers at the continental event.

Her campaign was marked by a statement victory in the quarterfinals, where she defeated China's Chengyu, a 2023 world champion and 2025 silver medallist.

But long before the medals and milestones, there were early mornings, sibling rivalries, and a coach who saw something special.

Discovering Priya's Boxing Potential

Ravi Sangwan, a former national champion and ex-Armyman, still remembers the day Priya walked into his Dadri Boxing Academy with her father and one year older brother Neeraj.

"In 2015, her father walked in with both his children. He said to me, 'Train them both to be good boxers'," Sangwan, now a senior boxing coach with the Haryana sports department, told PTI.

Priya and Neeraj began their boxing journey together. The two trained side by side, pushing each other and competing even in the smallest drills set by Sangwan, who has also coached double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker before she turned to shooting.

"I am very happy today. I have trained her for seven years. She was so small, around 11 when I met her. I now share a father-daughter relationship with her. Today, my daughter has won," Sangwan said, pride unmistakable in his voice.

What stood out early was not just talent, but temperament.

"She has been dedicated, competitive and strong-willed from day one.

"Priya and her brother used to train together. One time, I asked both of them to run together, and Neeraj tried to take a shortcut to finish ahead of her. She came up to me to complain about him and didn't let him get away with it. She is very competitive like that," he recalled with a laugh.

That refusal to cut corners would go on to define her boxing. Sangwan remembers recognising her potential almost instantly.

"After training her for a few days, I told her father that she would go a long way because I saw the skill and potential in her."

It wasn't just raw ability. Priya's ability to learn and adapt set her apart.

"In training, she would quickly pick up techniques and execute them immediately. Her biggest strength is that she is fearless."

Triumph and Future Prospects

Fearlessness, however, often demands resilience. The road wasn't always smooth for Priya.

"Her father and I have had to fight a lot for her. There were many times when she was given wrong decisions," Sangwan added, hinting at battles fought outside the ring.

Priya's rise in the senior ranks gathered pace this year after she clinched the national championships title in January.

She began her senior international career with a gold medal at the Boxam Invitational Tournament in Spain in February.

She then edged ahead of the more seasoned Parveen Hooda in the assessment trials, earning her spot in the team for the Asian Championship. She justified that faith almost immediately.

By reaching the final, Priya has not only secured gold but also sealed her place in this year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

"This is only the beginning for her. She will go a long way," Sangwan said.