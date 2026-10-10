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Prithviraj Yodhas Secure Dominant Victory In APL Season 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 10, 2026 13:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Prithviraj Yodhas, featuring world-class archers Andrea Becerra and Matias Grande, achieved a decisive 6-2 victory against Mighty Marathas in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League, India's premier professional archery competition.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prithviraj Yodhas secured a 6-2 victory over Mighty Marathas in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League.
  • The Yodhas bounced back after losing the opening set, winning the subsequent three sets with scores of 76-75, 79-77, and 76-74.
  • The team boasts international talent including world No. 1 compound archer Andrea Becerra and world No. 3 recurve archer Matias Grande.
  • India's leading archers, such as Gatha Anandrao Khadake and Abhishek Verma, are also part of the Yodhas' eight-member squad.
  • The APL, organised by the Archery Association of India, is India's inaugural franchise-based professional archery league.

Prithviraj Yodhas bounced back from an opening-set defeat to register a convincing 6-2 victory over Mighty Marathas in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL), winning the next three sets to seal the contest.

Yodhas' Dominant Performance

After dropping the opening set, the Yodhas raised their game to clinch the next three sets 76-75 79-77 and 76-74, displaying composure in a closely fought contest.

 

The Yodhas fielded Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Andrea Becerra, Matias Grande and Abhishek Verma, with the line-up boasting considerable international pedigree. Becerra, the world No. 1 in compound archery, and Grande, the world No. 3 in recurve, spearheaded the challenge alongside India's leading archers.

The Yodhas' eight-member squad features a blend of top Indian and international talent across the compound and recurve categories.

Organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI), with the backing of World Archery and World Archery Asia, the APL is India's first franchise-based professional archery league.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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