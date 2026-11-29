Indonesian top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho clinched the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026 singles title, while 14-year-old Indian sensation Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar made a remarkable run to the final, signalling a promising future for women's tennis in India.

Key Points Top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia won the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026 singles title on Sunday, defeating Indian Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar 6-3, 6-1.

Nugroho, ranked world No. 486, maintained her top billing by not dropping a set in the semifinal or final at the start of the week.

Unseeded 14-year-old Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar had a breakthrough tournament, reaching her first professional final, marking a significant moment for Indian women's tennis.

In the doubles final, Fang An Lin of Chinese Taipei and Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand secured the title against Onyu Choi and Maria Pankratova.

The tournament, part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, aimed to nurture emerging talent and provide a pathway for players to gain WTA ranking points.

Top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia won the singles title at the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026, beating 14-year-old Indian Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar 6-3, 6-1 in the final at the Bengal Tennis Association Complex on Sunday.

Nugroho, ranked world No. 486 at the start of the week, lived up to her top billing, finishing the week without dropping a set in the semifinal or final.

Nugroho reached the final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch in the semifinal.

Nugroho's Dominant Performance

Kanabar's run to the final was one of the stories of the tournament. The unseeded teenager beat qualifier Florentine Dekkers of the Netherlands, ranked 1,293 in the world, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal.

The match lasted just 54 minutes, with Dekkers winning only a single game, in the fourth game of the opening set. Though Kanabar fell short in her first professional final, her run marked a landmark moment for Indian women's tennis.

Kanabar's Breakthrough Journey

In the doubles final, second seeds Fang An Lin of Chinese Taipei and Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand beat the fourth-seeded pair of Onyu Choi and Maria Pankratova 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

The tournament drew players from 12 countries, including 60 Indians, to compete for WTA ranking points and a USD 15,000 prize purse. The week featured a 32-player singles main draw, a 48-player qualifying draw and a 16-team doubles competition, played on outdoor hard courts.

The W15 category is part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, which provides a pathway for players to progress from the junior circuit to higher levels of professional tennis. Performances at these events count towards WTA rankings.

Through the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata, HCL and the Bengal Tennis Association aim to take women's tennis to more parts of India, nurture emerging talent and lay the foundation for the next generation of women tennis players.