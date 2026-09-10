Prince William, Kate launch sports-led campaign to break silence around suicide

Prince William and Kate have launched a sports-led suicide prevention initiative, urging organisations across Britain to foster open conversations, recognise warning signs and make support accessible.

IMAGE: Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, speak on the Gary Speed memorial bench at the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, on Thursday. Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/Reuters

Key Points Prince William and Kate launched "On Your Side", a new campaign encouraging the sports sector to play a bigger role in suicide prevention.

William said sport can reach people who may never seek formal mental-health services, urging organisations to create spaces where asking for help is viewed as strength.

England football team captain Harry Kane, former striker Alan Shearer, Olympic champion Kelly Holmes and cycling champions Jason and Laura Kenny back the initiative.

Prince William, joined by his wife Kate and a host of leading British sporting figures, launched a new initiative on Thursday aimed at helping the sports sector play a greater role in suicide prevention.

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of the British heir's key campaigning priorities. Last October he came close to tears as he discussed the impact of suicide with a woman whose husband had taken his own life.

"Sport has the ability to reach people who may never walk through the door of a mental healthcare service," William said at Everton soccer club's ground on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Football, Cycling and Olympic Champions Join Campaign

The campaign is backed by England captain Harry Kane, former striker Alan Shearer and Olympic gold medallists Kelly Holmes and husband-and-wife cycling champions Jason and Laura Kenny.

It was William's highest profile appearance in Britain since his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife and children, returned to live in Britain last month.

The brothers, who have fallen out since Harry moved to the United States six years ago and publicly criticised the royal family in interviews and his memoir, previously campaigned together to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Aiming to Create a Movement Across Sport

William described suicide as one of society's greatest challenges and said preventing it was everyone's responsibility.

"We want to start a movement across sport," he said. "We're calling for a commitment to create environments where people feel able to speak openly, where asking for help is seen as a sign of strength, and where support is never out of reach."

The initiative, called "On Your Side", has been developed by the Royal Foundation, the charitable organisation founded by William and Kate. It aims to help people involved in sport recognise warning signs and support those struggling before they reach crisis point.

William's office, Kensington Palace, said the initiative's toolkit could be used by organisations ranging from grassroots clubs to elite sports bodies.

The Football Association, Premier League and British Cycling are set to commit to incorporating the toolkit into their policies and practices, the palace said.