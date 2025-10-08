HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PVL: Mumbai Meteors breeze past Delhi Toofans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 08, 2025 23:47 IST

PVL

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors have won their first three matches of the season and are atop the points table with nine points. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors registered a 3-0 win in the Prime Volleyball League, defeating Delhi Toofans 15-12, 15-10, 15-11, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Delhi's Muhammad Jasim caught Meteors off guard with an ace serve, but Mumbai's Abhinav Salar did even better to get an early super point.

Despite Delhi's safe defending, Shubham Chaudhary kept finding gaps to give Meteors attacking venom.

Captain Amit Gulia put service pressure on Delhi to boost Mumbai's attacks. Carlos Berrios won a super point for his side with a powerful spike but despite solid play, Delhi kept finding it hard to break down an in-form Mumbai.

Leading from the front, the Toofans skipper Saqlain Tariq started pumping up his side. A successful review call brought the Toofans troops together. But Jesus Chourio's powerful shot was shut down by Abhinav-led three-man block.

Abhinav attained another ace serve to earn his side a super point as the Meteors took complete control of the game, with tremendous distribution from setter Om Lad Vasant who was adjudged the player-of-the-match.

 

With game slipping out of hands, Chourio started using his power as Delhi started to compete.

But the counter-attack proved too little, too late, as Mumbai, with controlled aggression, and tremendous blocking from foreigners Mathias Loftesnes and Petter Alstad Ostvik, sealed their third straight win without dropping a single set.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
