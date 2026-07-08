How FIVB Recognition Elevates Prime Volleyball League's Global Stature

The Prime Volleyball League has achieved a major milestone by securing official recognition from the FIVB as India's premier professional volleyball league, paving the way for Indian clubs to compete internationally and elevating the sport's profile.

Key Points Prime Volleyball League (PVL) officially recognised by FIVB as India's first division professional volleyball league.

PVL clubs now eligible to compete in international tournaments under CAVA, AVC, and FIVB regulations.

The fifth season of Prime Volleyball League will commence on November 30, with a players' auction on August 17 in Goa.

FIVB has urged coordination between PVL and Volleyball Federation of India for calendar alignment and player development.

This recognition is expected to significantly boost Indian volleyball's global standing and athlete development.

The Prime Volleyball League has received world body FIVB's recognition as India's first division league for the sport and will return for its fifth season from November 30, the organisers announced on Wednesday. The season 5 players' auction will be held in Goa on August 17 where franchises will assemble their squads for the upcoming season from a pool of India's top volleyball talent.

FIVB Endorsement and International Opportunities

In a significant endorsement of its sustained growth and impact over the past four years, the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) has officially recognised PVL as India's first division professional volleyball league. In addition, the clubs participating in Prime Volleyball League will be eligible to compete in international tournaments under the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), and FIVB club competitions, subject to applicable regulations and qualification criteria. "This pathway creates new opportunities for Indian clubs to test themselves against top teams across Asia and globally."

"Season 5 marks a defining moment for the Prime Volleyball League. The FIVB recognition is a strong validation of the work that has gone in over the last four years to build a credible, competitive, and globally relevant league," said Tuhin Mishra, MD and Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Director, Prime Volleyball League. "From the outset, the aim has been to build a league that delivers both sporting excellence and long-term impact. It is encouraging to see Indian volleyball moving in the right direction, reflected in the national team's rise from World No. 60 to World No. 42 in the FIVB rankings," added Joy Bhattacharjya, the league's CEO.

Strengthening Indian Volleyball's Global Presence

The FIVB has asked Volleyball Federation of India's interim head Virender Kanwar to work in "close coordination" with PVL for alignment of domestic calendar, player availability and integration of training camps among other things. "This alignment will be essential to ensure a structured pathway for athlete development and strengthen India's performance at the international level," the FIVB stated.