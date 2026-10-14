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PM Modi To Honour Asian Games Heroes On Thursday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 14, 2026 15:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the Indian contingent of the recently-concluded Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, celebrating their performance where India secured 85 medals.

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.
  • The meeting will take place at around 4:30pm at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
  • India finished fourth in the Games, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze.
  • This medal count was lower than the record 106 achieved in the 2023 Hangzhou edition.
  • The programme will be attended by athletes, coaches, support staff, and officials from various sports bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent that participated in the recently-concluded Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here on Thursday.

PM To Address Athletes

The meeting will take place at around 4:30pm at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, stated a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

 

India finished fourth in the Games, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. It was India's second consecutive finish inside the top five but the medal count was lower than the record 106 achieved in the 2023 Hangzhou edition.

The programme will be attended by athletes from the Indian contingent, their coaches and support staff, officials of the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India had sent 501 athletes to the Games and 310 of them were debutants.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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