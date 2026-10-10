Churchill Brothers ISL Debut: Coach Dimitriou Sets Out His Vision

Goan football giants Churchill Brothers are set to kick off their Indian Super League journey against Mumbai City FC, with head coach Dimitris Dimitriou focused on building a competitive team and a lasting football culture despite a challenging pre-season.

IMAGE: Churchill Brothers coach Dimitris Dimitriou with player Kingslee Fernandes at the pre-match press conference in Margao on Saturday. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Key Points Churchill Brothers are making their Indian Super League debut against Mumbai City FC at Fatorda, marking a new era for Goan football.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou aims to establish a unique football culture and a consistent style of play for the club, focusing on competitiveness.

Despite a condensed 25-day pre-season due to their late entry into the ISL, Dimitriou believes his squad, which includes 12 returning players, is ready for the challenge.

Dimitriou acknowledges the difficulty of facing Mumbai City FC and their experienced coach, Manolo Marquez, but highlights that both teams are newly built.

The team is eager to play in front of their home fans, with the coach emphasising the goal of bringing joy and good football back to Goa.

In what will be a new era for Goan football, Churchill Brothers, the club that dominated Indian football in the 90s, is back in the top-flight football and ready for the challenge.

Churchill Brothers make their Indian Super League debut against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Coach's Vision for Churchill Brothers

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou is aware of the expectations and has a simplistic target for the season ahead. "It is a proud moment for me to represent Churchill Brothers in the ISL. We have a mixed squad of young and experienced players. We will try to make a football culture for the club. We will try to make a style of play that will continue for some periods and this is going to be the Churchill brothers' style of play," Dimitriou said to question posed by Rediff.

"The expectations are high because Churchill brothers of Goa are a club with a winning mentality, a club that is always the protagonist of the leagues. So, yes, we are trying to prepare a team that is going to be highly competitive against every single opponent," the Cypriot added.

Overcoming Pre-Season Challenges

Churchill Brothers were late entrants into this season of the ISL after acquiring the sporting licence and equity shares of Jamshedpur FC from Tata Steel for a token price of ₹100 in mid-August. This delayed the team's pre-season preparations, but the Head Coach believes his boys are ready for the season opener.

"It was like a fast-forward pre-season. We started on the 12th of September and today is October 10th... so 28 days, we gave 3 offs, so we've trained for 25 days. The boys have trained 37 times. If you divide it by 6, that is a week. We made it in 4 weeks of preparation," he added.

Dimitriou admitted that his team could have a few teething problems but he is not worried. "The training sessions have been good. All the training sessions have motivated us. It will be a good match for tomorrow. Maybe we will face a problem of cohesion, but I feel that because we kept 12 players from the previous season, they are very connected between them and with me as well. The boys know the culture of the club and how they have to play these games. I think that although it looks like it is going to be a problem, I think that is going to cover it. The way that have trained and the way that they are expecting this league, I think that starting from tomorrow, the players are going to shine."

Facing Mumbai City FC and Fan Expectations

On facing Mumbai City FC, coached by shrewd tactician Manolo Marquez, Dimitriou said: "We know that we are playing a very good team. Mumbai City FC has an experienced coach who has been in India for the last 6-7 years in the ISL. It means that it is going to be a very difficult game, but in football there are no easy games. But we have to take into consideration that both teams are newly built teams. Both teams haven't been prepared as other teams have been prepared for 7-8 weeks. Yes, it is going to be another tough game, but for Churchill Brothers and for all the other clubs, this ISL that is going to be very interesting is going to have a lot of difficult and hard games."

Stating that the players are looking forward to playing in front of home fans, the coach said: "The boys are prepared and are ready tomorrow to give their maximum in order to make our fans happy. Goans have been waiting for so long for this Goan club to be in the ISL. For tomorrow, we are expecting that we are going to have a lot of fans.We have to start giving back all this love that these people have shown for this club.

"Starting tomorrow, we have to bring a smile to their face and bring them joy by playing good football and being competitive. In conclusion, our aim is to bring football back to Goa, make our fans happy, make our boss, our owner, (Churchill Alemao) happy because at the end of the day, truth prevails and we are in the ISL," Dimitriou concluded.