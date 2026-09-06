'Pressure keeps me alive': Shooter Rudrankksh Patil eyes Asian Games medal

Rudrankksh Patil embraces pressure ahead of Asian Games 2026, saying it helps him stay focused as he targets strong performances in two events.

IMAGE: Rudrankksh Patil will be participating in his first multi-sport event at the 2026 Asian Games. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rudrankksh Patil/Instagram

Key Points Rudrankksh Patil will compete in multiple events at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, including men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions.

He views pressure as a positive force that enhances his focus and performance in high-stakes competitions.

Patil is trusting his team's blueprint for training and recovery to manage the demands of competing in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions.

He emphasises learning from senior shooters, who advise staying calm and focusing on the present to navigate difficult situations.

Patil has a strong track record, including gold medals at the 2022 ISSF World Championships and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games team event.

Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil is gearing up for a challenging Asian Games campaign, where he will compete in tough events and aims to deliver his best performance by balancing training, recovery and competition demands. Rudrankksh will be seen in the men's 10m air rifle, the men's 10m air rifle team, the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, and the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team events in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Preparing for Dual Events

"This is my first game in which I'm participating in both events. I'm excited for that, and the preparation has been the same as what I do for every World Cup. I have two World Cups to play in both events. My main task is to manage both events in such a way that optimal performance comes out in both," he told ANI.

"I think my team is mature enough to handle this, and I'm trusting the process, the blueprint which they have laid out for training and recovery and all the other aspects, and I'm just following that. So that is how my preparation is going on," Rudrankksh added.

Embracing Pressure for Enhanced Focus

Talking about handling pressure in the 10m air rifle event, where focus and precision are crucial, the shooter said pressure motivates him and helps him perform better in important competitions.

"For me, I think I get more focused during high-pressure events. So that has been a very special thing which has been happening with me for many years, and I get excited with pressure that keeps me alive, that keeps me running," he said.

Rudrankksh added that he prefers embracing pressure rather than avoiding it, as it helps him stay focused on his process. "I'm looking for the pressure most of the time, and I get it, and when I get it, I just enjoy it. During high-pressure situations, the focus automatically kicks in, and I don't have to do anything else. I just have to follow my process," he said.

Learning from Senior Athletes

Sharing the advice he has received from senior shooters, Rudrankksh highlighted the importance of staying calm, focusing on the present and learning from experienced athletes. "All my seniors have been shooting for 20-25 years. I have been in the team for six-seven years; I have been shooting for almost eight-nine years now. Looking at them makes me feel that they are very chill about almost everything," he said.

He added that senior athletes help younger players understand how to overcome difficult phases by sharing their experiences. "For us, getting out of a negative situation gets a bit easier because they guide us beforehand about things that can happen and how to come out of those situations," Rudrankksh concluded.

Rudrankksh Patil's Achievements

IMAGE: Rudrankksh Patil won gold in the individual 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo in 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rudrankksh Patil/Instagram

Rudrankksh has established himself as one of the leading names in the 10m air rifle event. He won the gold medal in the individual 10m air rifle event at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo. In 2023, he continued his impressive run by clinching gold in the individual 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and also won gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event alongside R Narmada Nithin.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, Rudrankksh was part of the Indian men's 10m air rifle team that won the gold medal along with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. In 2025, he secured another gold medal in the individual 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires and added a silver medal in the mixed team event with Arya Rajesh Borse.

More recently, at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi, Rudrankksh won gold medals in both the individual 10m air rifle and men's 10m air rifle team events, further strengthening his credentials ahead of major international competitions.