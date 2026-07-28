President Murmu To Inaugurate Soldierathon Honouring Elite President's Bodyguard

President Droupadi Murmu is set to flag off the inaugural Soldierathon on August 2, a significant event celebrating the 253-year legacy of the elite President's Bodyguard and commemorating the Kargil War, while also supporting military welfare.

Photograph: Soldierathon/X

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu will flag off the inaugural Soldierathon on August 2, honouring the 253-year legacy of the President's Bodyguard.

The President's Bodyguard is India's senior-most and only Airborne Cavalry Regiment, with soldiers trained as paratroopers and tankmen.

The Soldierathon commemorates 27 years of the Kargil War and features various race categories for inclusive participation.

Major Dr Surendra Poonia, founder of Soldierathon and former PBG member, expressed pride in the initiative and the President's inauguration.

President Droupadi Murmu will flag off the first Soldierathon to celebrate the 253-year-old legacy of the President's Bodyguard here on August 2.

Raised in 1773, The President's Bodyguard is the world's only Airborne Cavalry Regiment, and the senior-most regiment of the Indian Armed Forces.

Its soldiers are uniquely trained as both paratroopers and tankmen, balancing ceremonial duties with operational readiness, while serving in some of the country's most challenging environments, including annual deployments to the Siachen Glacier.

Honouring Military Heritage And Welfare

The inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon will also commemorate 27 years of the Kargil war.

"Open to seasoned runners, first-time participants, families, students, institutions and corporate teams, the Soldierathon features 10k, 5k, 3k and Cheer Buddy categories, making it a truly inclusive national movement," the organisers stated in a press release.

"Participants will also witness military performances by the Indian Army."

The proceeds from the Soldierathon will support the welfare of the troops and horses of The President's Bodyguard, preserving the regiment's equestrian heritage while contributing to the welfare of its serving personnel, stated the organisers, who are partnering with Wonder Cement and Bhutani Infra.

Supporting Wounded Soldiers And Regiment's Legacy

The event will also support the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, where wounded soldiers receive treatment, rehabilitation and recovery, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity.

Major Dr Surendra Poonia, Ex-Special Forces, is the founder of Soldierathon.

"I had the honour and privilege of serving in The President's Bodyguard, and it fills me with immense pride to witness the inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon. This event is my humble tribute to the regiment that shaped my values and exemplifies the highest traditions of courage, discipline, and selfless service. It is an even greater honour that the Hon'ble President of India is graciously inaugurating this historic initiative," he said.