President Murmu Highlights Durand Cup's Role In Nurturing Indian Football Talent

President Droupadi Murmu has officially unveiled the Durand Cup 2026 trophy, signalling the commencement of preparations for Asia's most historic football tournament and underscoring its significance for Indian football development and national unity.
President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, unveiled the Durand Cup 2026 trophy, officially marking the beginning of preparations for Asia's oldest football tournament at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, underlining the Armed Forces' enduring association with the prestigious tournament.
Key Points
- President Droupadi Murmu officially unveiled the Durand Cup 2026 trophy, initiating preparations for Asia's oldest football tournament.
- The Durand Cup is recognised for providing a crucial platform for emerging football talents and fostering sportsmanship across India.
- The upcoming edition will feature new teams, including one from Sri Lanka, and expand to new venues like Ranchi, increasing its reach and popularity.
- President Murmu linked football's teamwork and collective effort to India's national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
- The tournament is expected to continue its vital role in identifying and nurturing football talent, contributing to the growth of Indian football globally.
Durand Cup's Enduring Legacy And Expansion
Promoting Football Across New Indian Venues
The President also expressed happiness that, apart from Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, Ranchi will host Durand Cup matches for the first time. She said taking the tournament to new venues would provide footballers from those regions an opportunity to showcase their talent while strengthening the spirit of healthy competition. Calling football one of the world's most popular sports, Murmu said the game represents excellence, unity and sportsmanship. Referring to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, she said the tournament showcases the world's finest teams and players competing to enhance the reputation of their respective nations, while inspiring millions of fans across the globe. "Football connects people. Outstanding performances by players inspire sports lovers everywhere," she said.