Rediff.com  » Sports » President Murmu congratulates Indian Olympians

President Murmu congratulates Indian Olympians

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 14, 2024 20:58 IST
Photograph: Kind Courtesy President Murmu / X

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met the Indian Olympic contingent and congratulated the players for their performance at the recently-concluded Paris Games.
      
"President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X' and shared pictures of the meeting.
    

Photograph: Kind Courtesy President Murmu / X

Addressing the players, Murmu said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.
    
India won six medals, including a silver and five bronze, at the Paris Olympics to continue their good run in the global showpiece.
    

Photograph: Kind Courtesy President Murmu / X

As many as 117 athletes participated in the Olympics held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
