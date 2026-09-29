President Murmu Congratulates Indian Athletes For Asian Games Success

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Indian athletes for their historic medal wins at the Asian Games, including a groundbreaking gold in women's 4x400m relay and shooter Neeru Dhanda's individual gold, inspiring national pride and future generations.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points President Murmu congratulated Indian athletes for their outstanding performance on Day 9 of the Asian Games.

The women's 4x400m relay team secured India's first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games, making history.

Shooter Neeru Dhanda won India's first individual gold and set a new Asian record in women's trap shooting.

Other medalists included the women's trap team (silver), Pooja Singh (bronze in high jump), men's 4x400m and 4x100m mixed relays (bronze), Gulveer Singh (three bronzes in distance running), and Narender Berwal (bronze in boxing).

President Murmu emphasised that these achievements bring national pride and serve as an inspiration for young athletes across India.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the medal-winning Indian athletes on Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, and said their achievements have made the nation proud and would inspire many to dream big.

Historic Gold Medals

In a post on X, President Murmu congratulated Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj on winning gold in women's 4x400m.

"This historic victory has brought India its first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games. Every Indian feels proud hearing the National Anthem after such a triumph. Memories of the golden moment will be cherished for years to come. This achievement will inspire many young girls to dream big," the President said.

She also congratulated shooter Neeru Dhanda for winning India's first individual gold at the ongoing Asian Games. Dhanda also became the first Indian woman to claim an individual trap shooting gold at the Asian Games.

"It is a moment of immense pride to see the Tiranga fly high in Aichi-Nagoya as Neeru Dhanda wins India's first individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. My heartiest congratulations to you on your historic victory in the women's trap individual event and on setting a new Asian record. May this golden moment inspire many more young Indians to take up shooting and strive for excellence," President Murmu said in another post.

Silver And Bronze Achievements

In a separate post, she extended her congratulations to Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer on winning the silver in the women's trap team event, saying their precision and steady focus have brought them this success.

"May you continue to keep your sights set on many more memorable achievements," President Murmu said.

She also congratulated Pooja Singh on winning the bronze in women's high jump.

"Your impressive performance demonstrates your skill and determination. May you keep raising the bar and reach greater heights," President Murmu said.

Relay And Individual Event Success

Congratulating Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on securing bronze in men's 4x400m relay, the President said the achievement will inspire them to continue striving for excellence and bringing greater laurels to the nation.

Hailing the Indian quartet for winning bronze in the 4x100m mixed team relay, President Murmu said, "Warm congratulations to Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra. Your strong teamwork and high speed have done the nation proud. May you continue to inspire young athletes with your dedication and excellence."

She also congratulated Gulveer Singh on winning bronze in the men's 5,000m, his third medal in the ongoing Games after securing silver in 1,500m and 10,000m events.

"Standing on the podium in three different distance events at one edition of the Games reflects exceptional endurance, determination and consistency. My best wishes to you for many more such achievements," President Murmu said.

She also congratulated Narender Berwal on winning bronze in the men's +90kg boxing event.

"Your determined performance in the ring has brought glory to the nation and added another proud achievement to Indian boxing. My best wishes for many more successes in your sporting journey," the President said in a post.